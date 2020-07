21503 TROWBRIDGE SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful IS WHERE YOU'LL FIND THIS BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME W/ WATER VIEW NICE UPGRADES & WHAT YOUR HEARTH WILL DESIRE SUCH 24X43 FT OF LUXURIOUS BEAUTY Big and Spacious , PETS ON A CASE BY CASE $55 PER APPLICANT apply to longandofoster.com new hardwood floors on main level, a gorgeous home. super Location. PLEASE WEAR PROVIDED SHOE BOOTIES AND WEAR FACE MASK IF YOUR FEEL SICK OR HAVE FEVER OR SYMPTOMS OF VIRUS PLEASE REQUEST PICTURES AND SEE THE HOUSE AFTER PASSED THE 14 DAYS QUARANTINE THANKS