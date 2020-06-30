All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE

21228 Hedgerow Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21228 Hedgerow Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This bright 3 bedroom townhome in Ashburn Farm backs to pond and trail! You will love all of the natural light in the kitchen, spacious living room, full bathroom in the basement and the large, fenced in back yard. The laundry room in the basement has ample room for storage! There are 2 assigned spots in front of the house, next to 2 visitors spaces. The location is great with easy access to shopping and commuter routes. This home also has an underground sprinkler system to help keep lawn maintenance a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE have any available units?
21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

