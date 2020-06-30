21228 HEDGEROW TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This bright 3 bedroom townhome in Ashburn Farm backs to pond and trail! You will love all of the natural light in the kitchen, spacious living room, full bathroom in the basement and the large, fenced in back yard. The laundry room in the basement has ample room for storage! There are 2 assigned spots in front of the house, next to 2 visitors spaces. The location is great with easy access to shopping and commuter routes. This home also has an underground sprinkler system to help keep lawn maintenance a breeze.