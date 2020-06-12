All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

21103 CROCUS TERRACE

21103 Crocus Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21103 Crocus Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Clean, spacious, 3 level garage townhome with an open floor plan. Walking distance to shopping. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and master bedroom... Open kitchen with a breakfast room. Entrance to the rear deck from the living room or the breakfast room. Deck overlooks private rear yard. Large master bedroom with a bath featuring both a tub and shower. Skylights in the 2nd bedroom and maser bath. The lower level features a huge rec room, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Basement is walkout. Sorry, no pets. No smoking. Long term leases welcome. Energy saver washer and dryer approx. 2 years old. Community pool. Pull down stairs on the upper level and a 2nd set in the garage. The fireplace is off & not to be used. Pictures are from just before the current tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have any available units?
21103 CROCUS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have?
Some of 21103 CROCUS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21103 CROCUS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21103 CROCUS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21103 CROCUS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21103 CROCUS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21103 CROCUS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
