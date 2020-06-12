21103 CROCUS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Clean, spacious, 3 level garage townhome with an open floor plan. Walking distance to shopping. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and master bedroom... Open kitchen with a breakfast room. Entrance to the rear deck from the living room or the breakfast room. Deck overlooks private rear yard. Large master bedroom with a bath featuring both a tub and shower. Skylights in the 2nd bedroom and maser bath. The lower level features a huge rec room, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Basement is walkout. Sorry, no pets. No smoking. Long term leases welcome. Energy saver washer and dryer approx. 2 years old. Community pool. Pull down stairs on the upper level and a 2nd set in the garage. The fireplace is off & not to be used. Pictures are from just before the current tenant moved in.