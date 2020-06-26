All apartments in Ashburn
Location

21087 Bitterroot Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Lovely Brick End Town Home in Ashburn! - Lovely brick end-unit 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome in Ashburn Village. Spacious layout with living room features beautiful bay window, and updated kitchen with granite countertops and island. Family room w/fireplace leads to deck. Neutral dcor throughout, and private fenced backyard. No smoking. Pets are considered. LB Lease & LB Application required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have any available units?
21087 Bitterroot Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have?
Some of 21087 Bitterroot Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21087 Bitterroot Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21087 Bitterroot Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21087 Bitterroot Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace offer parking?
No, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have a pool?
No, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21087 Bitterroot Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 21087 Bitterroot Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
