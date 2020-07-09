Amenities

21020 Verlaine Ct. Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 level Colonial on 1 acre cul-de-sac lot! - Stunning 4 level Colonial on 1 acre cul-de-sac lot. This home features an over 5000 sq foot light filled interior with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances opens to sunroom and family room with gas fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout main and 4th floor suite, expansive master suite with sitting room and luxury bath, full finished walk-out lower level features large recreation room, media room wired for a projection TV ( projector mount is included but not the projector), bedroom #6 and full bath . Beautiful Trex deck and paver patio overlook wooded rear yard with playset and stream. *** Note photos of community pool are of the Ashburn Farm community pool that are NOT included in the rent but a membership may be applied for and purchased by the tenant for $350.00 /year. Contact Ashburn Farm Association directly for availability. No smoking, owners will consider 1 small pet, Listing Broker application, Listing Broker lease. Apply online at PPI.rent. This home features an over 5000 sq foot light filled interior with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances opens to sunroom and family room with gas fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout main and 4th floor suite, expansive master suite with sitting room and luxury bath, full finished walk-out lower level features large recreation room, media room wired for a projection TV ( projector mount is included but not the projector), bedroom #6 and full bath . Beautiful Trex deck and paver patio overlook wooded rear yard with playset and stream. *** Note photos of community pool are of the Ashburn Farm community pool that are NOT included in the rent but a membership may be applied for and purchased by the tenant for $350.00 /year. Contact Ashburn Farm Association directly for availability. No smoking, owners will consider 1 small pet, Listing Broker application, Listing Broker lease. Apply online at PPI.rent



