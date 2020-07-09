All apartments in Ashburn
21020 Verlaine Ct.

21020 Verlaine Court · No Longer Available
Location

21020 Verlaine Court, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
media room
21020 Verlaine Ct. Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 level Colonial on 1 acre cul-de-sac lot! - Stunning 4 level Colonial on 1 acre cul-de-sac lot. This home features an over 5000 sq foot light filled interior with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances opens to sunroom and family room with gas fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout main and 4th floor suite, expansive master suite with sitting room and luxury bath, full finished walk-out lower level features large recreation room, media room wired for a projection TV ( projector mount is included but not the projector), bedroom #6 and full bath . Beautiful Trex deck and paver patio overlook wooded rear yard with playset and stream. *** Note photos of community pool are of the Ashburn Farm community pool that are NOT included in the rent but a membership may be applied for and purchased by the tenant for $350.00 /year. Contact Ashburn Farm Association directly for availability. No smoking, owners will consider 1 small pet, Listing Broker application, Listing Broker lease. Apply online at PPI.rent. This home features an over 5000 sq foot light filled interior with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances opens to sunroom and family room with gas fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout main and 4th floor suite, expansive master suite with sitting room and luxury bath, full finished walk-out lower level features large recreation room, media room wired for a projection TV ( projector mount is included but not the projector), bedroom #6 and full bath . Beautiful Trex deck and paver patio overlook wooded rear yard with playset and stream. *** Note photos of community pool are of the Ashburn Farm community pool that are NOT included in the rent but a membership may be applied for and purchased by the tenant for $350.00 /year. Contact Ashburn Farm Association directly for availability. No smoking, owners will consider 1 small pet, Listing Broker application, Listing Broker lease. Apply online at PPI.rent

(RLNE5771289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have any available units?
21020 Verlaine Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have?
Some of 21020 Verlaine Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21020 Verlaine Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
21020 Verlaine Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21020 Verlaine Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21020 Verlaine Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. offer parking?
No, 21020 Verlaine Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21020 Verlaine Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 21020 Verlaine Ct. has a pool.
Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have accessible units?
No, 21020 Verlaine Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21020 Verlaine Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21020 Verlaine Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21020 Verlaine Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

