21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103

21009 Timber Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21009 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 2 bed/2 bath. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, appliances including built in microwave and 16" ceramic tile floors, LED lights, garbage disposal, newer fixtures. Bathrooms remodeled with tile, vanities and commodes. Home has blinds on all the windows. Laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and family room. Ceramic in all other areas. Storage unit outside front door included. Covered entry and rear covered porch. Ample parking. Convenient location to grocery, restaurants, daily needs. Just a few miles to the Ashburn Metrorail Station opening within the year. Application must be done online at www.longandfoster.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have any available units?
21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have?
Some of 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 currently offering any rent specials?
21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 pet-friendly?
No, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 offer parking?
Yes, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 offers parking.
Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have a pool?
No, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 does not have a pool.
Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have accessible units?
No, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
