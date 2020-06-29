21009 TIMBER RIDGE TER #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 2 bed/2 bath. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, appliances including built in microwave and 16" ceramic tile floors, LED lights, garbage disposal, newer fixtures. Bathrooms remodeled with tile, vanities and commodes. Home has blinds on all the windows. Laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and family room. Ceramic in all other areas. Storage unit outside front door included. Covered entry and rear covered porch. Ample parking. Convenient location to grocery, restaurants, daily needs. Just a few miles to the Ashburn Metrorail Station opening within the year. Application must be done online at www.longandfoster.com.