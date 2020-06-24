20580 Hope Spring Terrace unit 207.

- Beautiful unit in best 55+ community in Loudoun County. This ACTIVE adult community has so much to offer. Great location right next to One Loudoun. Inviting open floor plan. Two balconies. Designer tiles and granite in master bath with dual sinks. Large master walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwoods. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Separate Laundry Room. Underground parking space and plenty of additional parking. Storage unit. Professionally Managed by Pearson Smith Property Management.
(RLNE4619212)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)