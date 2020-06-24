20580 Hope Spring Terrace unit 207.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

- Beautiful unit in best 55+ community in Loudoun County. This ACTIVE adult community has so much to offer. Great location right next to One Loudoun. Inviting open floor plan. Two balconies. Designer tiles and granite in master bath with dual sinks. Large master walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwoods. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Separate Laundry Room. Underground parking space and plenty of additional parking. Storage unit. Professionally Managed by Pearson Smith Property Management.



(RLNE4619212)