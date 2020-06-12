All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:31 PM

20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE

20578 Milbridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20578 Milbridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Living at its Finest Here in Ashburn's One Loudoun Community! Enjoy a very upgraded home the minute you walk in the door with its braided tile entry, and silk carpet as you move up to your main floor. Breathtaking custom and unique designed wall unit provides room for an 80" TV, a mantel for your stocking and photos, and elegance and presence all in one. The 72" LED Fireplace has 13 colors, isn't hot to the touch, yet can provide simple views, or heat the whole floor. Who can run a fireplace in the summer ? You can. The cabinetry has build in sliding shelving for storage, your printers, or whatever your needs entail. Custom Plantation shutters, New Paint, and High-End Laminate provide a nice balance with the White and Gray cabinets. If you want an island, or kitchen to entertain, or a home to entertain, or just enjoy in your own space... you will totally enjoy the 17' island!! And this completely open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen, and funtional space is a dream when cooking, entertaining, or just chilling in the kitchen. AND, one of the only 2 unobstructed views in this community!! Next to the open flood plane allows for the sun to beam in, and provide a room filled with colors on a gorgeous sunset night. Upstairs you will find a large master than can accommodate a King size Bed if that's your size! And the closet... oh my.... 2 Get ready areas in the Bathroom, Oversized Shower, and private WC makes this Master Bath a dream. The two spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets and walk-in are on the other end of the long hallway. And, the hall bath features double sinks and an abundance of cabinetry. And wait... we haven't even made it to the roof! Over 625+ Square feet of outdoor living tops off this amazing urban style home. One of the premium lots, and one of the best views as the walls are both safe height, but give the ability to watch the soak in the views. Others are taller, and well, harder to see. Walk to One Loudoun and All its Amazing restaurants, the gym, stores, and Trader Joes!! Our community offers trails, tennis, play areas, dog walk... and with the future metro just down Loudoun County Parkway, Super Quick Access to Rt 7, Rt 28, the Toll Road, and the Airport allows living hear provides convenience all around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
