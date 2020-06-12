20578 MILBRIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Living at its Finest Here in Ashburn's One Loudoun Community! Enjoy a very upgraded home the minute you walk in the door with its braided tile entry, and silk carpet as you move up to your main floor. Breathtaking custom and unique designed wall unit provides room for an 80" TV, a mantel for your stocking and photos, and elegance and presence all in one. The 72" LED Fireplace has 13 colors, isn't hot to the touch, yet can provide simple views, or heat the whole floor. Who can run a fireplace in the summer ? You can. The cabinetry has build in sliding shelving for storage, your printers, or whatever your needs entail. Custom Plantation shutters, New Paint, and High-End Laminate provide a nice balance with the White and Gray cabinets. If you want an island, or kitchen to entertain, or a home to entertain, or just enjoy in your own space... you will totally enjoy the 17' island!! And this completely open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen, and funtional space is a dream when cooking, entertaining, or just chilling in the kitchen. AND, one of the only 2 unobstructed views in this community!! Next to the open flood plane allows for the sun to beam in, and provide a room filled with colors on a gorgeous sunset night. Upstairs you will find a large master than can accommodate a King size Bed if that's your size! And the closet... oh my.... 2 Get ready areas in the Bathroom, Oversized Shower, and private WC makes this Master Bath a dream. The two spacious bedrooms with over-sized closets and walk-in are on the other end of the long hallway. And, the hall bath features double sinks and an abundance of cabinetry. And wait... we haven't even made it to the roof! Over 625+ Square feet of outdoor living tops off this amazing urban style home. One of the premium lots, and one of the best views as the walls are both safe height, but give the ability to watch the soak in the views. Others are taller, and well, harder to see. Walk to One Loudoun and All its Amazing restaurants, the gym, stores, and Trader Joes!! Our community offers trails, tennis, play areas, dog walk... and with the future metro just down Loudoun County Parkway, Super Quick Access to Rt 7, Rt 28, the Toll Road, and the Airport allows living hear provides convenience all around.