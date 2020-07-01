All apartments in Ashburn
20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE
20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE

20465 Quiet Walk Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20465 Quiet Walk Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Sun-filled home nestled in the Ashburn Village community. The open floor plan will be wonderful for entertaining. Enter to the dining room on your right, and the living room straight ahead. Meal prepping just got easier in the updated kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite countertops. Family room off the kitchen has skylights and also offers a cozy fireplace. Both the family room and living room lead to the large brick patio and lawn area in the backyard. Partial fence and trees give additional privacy! Also find the laundry/utility room on this main level. Head upstairs to the master suite that has a walk-in closet, attached luxury bath with dual sinks, and looks out over the backyard. The second and third bedrooms feature plush carpet and share an additional bathroom. Enjoy the amazing Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion! The facility consists of more than 32,130 square feet of indoor space, the facility features fitness, aquatics, tennis, and a variety of youth programming, full-size gymnasium, two (2) racquetball courts, as well as a steam room and sauna. Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have any available units?
20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have?
Some of 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

