20465 QUIET WALK TERRACE

Sun-filled home nestled in the Ashburn Village community. The open floor plan will be wonderful for entertaining. Enter to the dining room on your right, and the living room straight ahead. Meal prepping just got easier in the updated kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite countertops. Family room off the kitchen has skylights and also offers a cozy fireplace. Both the family room and living room lead to the large brick patio and lawn area in the backyard. Partial fence and trees give additional privacy! Also find the laundry/utility room on this main level. Head upstairs to the master suite that has a walk-in closet, attached luxury bath with dual sinks, and looks out over the backyard. The second and third bedrooms feature plush carpet and share an additional bathroom. Enjoy the amazing Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion! The facility consists of more than 32,130 square feet of indoor space, the facility features fitness, aquatics, tennis, and a variety of youth programming, full-size gymnasium, two (2) racquetball courts, as well as a steam room and sauna. Schedule a private showing today!