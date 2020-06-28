20462 TAFT TERRACE

Amenities

Welcome home to all that One Loudoun has to offer, just steps from the center of it all! Be the first to live in One Loudoun luxury in the nearly 2400 sq ft of this upper level, townhome-style, end unit, MODEL home! Enjoy downtown One Loudoun living with your own garage and driveway for always convenient parking. The espresso hardwood welcomes you immediately upon entering, and continues up the stairs and throughout the main floor. The high ceilinged, open floor plan offers a gourmet kitchen with an extra long, double-waterfall edge, quartz topped island. The kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, including a hot water dispensing refrigerator! Light filled, flexible space to either side of the kitchen affords multiple options for dining and living areas, with elegant coffered ceilings. Enormous, full height sliding glass doors provide access to the oversized covered lanai with a gorgeous gas fireplace for year round outdoor living. Upstairs, the luxurious master suite, including a walk in closet, a bath with dual vanity, walk in shower and separate water closet provides a perfect haven for rest and rejuvenation. Two additional, generously-sized bedrooms, a shared bath and laundry room round out the floor plan. Convenient to Route 7 and major commuter routes, this home is the perfect combination of modern convenience, downtown living and unabashed luxury that you deserve!