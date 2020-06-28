All apartments in Ashburn
20462 TAFT TERRACE
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

20462 TAFT TERRACE

20462 Taft Ter · No Longer Available
Location

20462 Taft Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home to all that One Loudoun has to offer, just steps from the center of it all! Be the first to live in One Loudoun luxury in the nearly 2400 sq ft of this upper level, townhome-style, end unit, MODEL home! Enjoy downtown One Loudoun living with your own garage and driveway for always convenient parking. The espresso hardwood welcomes you immediately upon entering, and continues up the stairs and throughout the main floor. The high ceilinged, open floor plan offers a gourmet kitchen with an extra long, double-waterfall edge, quartz topped island. The kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, including a hot water dispensing refrigerator! Light filled, flexible space to either side of the kitchen affords multiple options for dining and living areas, with elegant coffered ceilings. Enormous, full height sliding glass doors provide access to the oversized covered lanai with a gorgeous gas fireplace for year round outdoor living. Upstairs, the luxurious master suite, including a walk in closet, a bath with dual vanity, walk in shower and separate water closet provides a perfect haven for rest and rejuvenation. Two additional, generously-sized bedrooms, a shared bath and laundry room round out the floor plan. Convenient to Route 7 and major commuter routes, this home is the perfect combination of modern convenience, downtown living and unabashed luxury that you deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have any available units?
20462 TAFT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have?
Some of 20462 TAFT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20462 TAFT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20462 TAFT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20462 TAFT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20462 TAFT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20462 TAFT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20462 TAFT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20462 TAFT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20462 TAFT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20462 TAFT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20462 TAFT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20462 TAFT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
