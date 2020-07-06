20379 Snowpoint Pl.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d84bff08e ---- Private Cul-de-sac Location Backs to Trees. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods & Upgrades Throughout. New Eat In Kitchen Including Cabinets, Island, Dual Sinks, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cooktop and Dual Wall Ovens. Huge Family room w/Bump Out Walks Out to Custom Deck Overlooking Private Yard That Backs to Trees. Spacious Master w/Newly Renovated Bath w/Dual Vanity, Separate Tub and Shower. 3 Other Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs plus Remodeled Hall Bath w/New Dual Vanity & Tub/Shower. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & More. Don?t Miss it Call Today to Tour!