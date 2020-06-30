All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

20342 BOWFONDS STREET

20342 Bowfonds Street · No Longer Available
Location

20342 Bowfonds Street, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont Greene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to a Gorgeous 4-Bedroom end unit in great condition. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stunning white subway tile backsplash & HUGE island with granite countertops and wainscoting. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Updated 1/2 bathroom with wood flooring and vessel sink. Master Suite features gorgeous granite countertops and oversize soaking tub. Exterior features include large, private deck and detached 2 car garage with additional attic storage to complete this stunning home. Located in Belmont Green with all schools in walking distance. Community amenities included pools, clubhouse, tennis and volleyball courts, wood trails, and playgrounds. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have any available units?
20342 BOWFONDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have?
Some of 20342 BOWFONDS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20342 BOWFONDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20342 BOWFONDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20342 BOWFONDS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET offers parking.
Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET has a pool.
Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 20342 BOWFONDS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20342 BOWFONDS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

