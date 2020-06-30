20342 BOWFONDS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to a Gorgeous 4-Bedroom end unit in great condition. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stunning white subway tile backsplash & HUGE island with granite countertops and wainscoting. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Updated 1/2 bathroom with wood flooring and vessel sink. Master Suite features gorgeous granite countertops and oversize soaking tub. Exterior features include large, private deck and detached 2 car garage with additional attic storage to complete this stunning home. Located in Belmont Green with all schools in walking distance. Community amenities included pools, clubhouse, tennis and volleyball courts, wood trails, and playgrounds. Must see!!