20327 SNOWPOINT PL

Stunning single family home for rent in Ashburn - over 3600 sqft with 2 car garage! Many recent upgrades include brand new Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, new washer & dryer, back-splash, high end marble master bathroom, fresh paint, light fixtures, flooring and more! 4 spacious bedrooms on the upper level with 2 gorgeous full bathrooms and a main level bedroom and a full bathroom! All baths are fully upgraded with a breathtaking master bathroom that is a must see!! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, open layout, moldings, numerous windows, fully finished basement with media room, bonus room and full bath and more make this a fantastic space! Large deck opens into a lovely backyard! Pets considered on a case by case basis; Home is located in a very convenient location in Ashburn and is close to major groceries, stores, commute and more! Highly desired school district! Home is ready for immediate occupancy, MOVE-IN today!