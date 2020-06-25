All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

20327 SNOWPOINT PL

20327 Snowpoint Place · No Longer Available
Location

20327 Snowpoint Place, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning single family home for rent in Ashburn - over 3600 sqft with 2 car garage! Many recent upgrades include brand new Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, new washer & dryer, back-splash, high end marble master bathroom, fresh paint, light fixtures, flooring and more! 4 spacious bedrooms on the upper level with 2 gorgeous full bathrooms and a main level bedroom and a full bathroom! All baths are fully upgraded with a breathtaking master bathroom that is a must see!! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, open layout, moldings, numerous windows, fully finished basement with media room, bonus room and full bath and more make this a fantastic space! Large deck opens into a lovely backyard! Pets considered on a case by case basis; Home is located in a very convenient location in Ashburn and is close to major groceries, stores, commute and more! Highly desired school district! Home is ready for immediate occupancy, MOVE-IN today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

