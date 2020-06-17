All apartments in Ashburn
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 PM

20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE

20245 Macglashan Terrace · (703) 669-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20245 Macglashan Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage. Spacious Open Floor Plan, Family room with Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Breakfast bar, Separate Dining Room, open Living room with lots of windows, Three large bedrooms, Master Bedroom w/ en-suite master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community pool with Kiddie pool and Playgrounds for Children. **Agents, please see Documents for Application Instructions**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have any available units?
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have?
Some of 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
