20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage. Spacious Open Floor Plan, Family room with Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Breakfast bar, Separate Dining Room, open Living room with lots of windows, Three large bedrooms, Master Bedroom w/ en-suite master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community pool with Kiddie pool and Playgrounds for Children. **Agents, please see Documents for Application Instructions**