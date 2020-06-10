42634 DRAZENOVICH EPOCH TERRACE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

End unit Townhome conveniently located close to your choice of restaurants and shopping! Lots of windows and sunlight. Gourmet top of the line kitchen! Neutral light throughout and only 7 years young! 2 car garage and next to extra parking! Fabulous community pool and amenities! Please NO pets and NO smoking.