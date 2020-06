Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 1 YR OLD UPPER LEVEL 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO IN ARCOLA CENTER RIGHT OFF RT 50 CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, 66. GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE, SS APPL. HW, TILE FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL 1441 SQ FT CONDO SHOW AND RENT $50 PER ADULT APPLICANT TO LONGANDFOSTER.COM web site SEARCH RENTALS THEN APPLY PLEASE TAKE YOUR SHOES OFF TO MAINTAIN THE CARPETS CLEAN FOR YOUR CLIENTS NEW ADDRESS SAYS STERLING BUT IS CLOSE TO THE SOUTH RIDING AREA THANKS.