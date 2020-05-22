All apartments in Annandale
Ravensworth Towers

4327 Ravensworth Rd · (703) 659-4978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA 22003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 826 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 818 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravensworth Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
Your neighborhood provides a colorful backdrop to your life, so why not enjoy what Ravensworth Towers has to offer? Spend the afternoon sunning by your oversized pool, entertain friends in your large party room, relax in a favorite nook in your tree-filled back yard, grill vegetables for a Sunday evening picnic with your neighbors. Our pet-friendly community is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, services, and entertainment options. Your choices define you -- choose a life well lived at Ravensworth Towers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $55 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $18/month, Reserved Parking: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravensworth Towers have any available units?
Ravensworth Towers has 11 units available starting at $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ravensworth Towers have?
Some of Ravensworth Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravensworth Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Ravensworth Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravensworth Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers is pet friendly.
Does Ravensworth Towers offer parking?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers offers parking.
Does Ravensworth Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravensworth Towers have a pool?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers has a pool.
Does Ravensworth Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers has accessible units.
Does Ravensworth Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Ravensworth Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ravensworth Towers has units with air conditioning.
