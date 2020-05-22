Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7842 THOR DRIVE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7842 THOR DRIVE
7842 Thor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7842 Thor Drive, Annandale, VA 22003
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inside Beltway-EZ access to 495*Short Drive to Dunn Loring Metro*3 Level Colonial w/ 2 Car Garage*Huge Kitchen w/ Island*Granite Countertop*Built-in Microwave Oven Range-Venting to outside*Beautiful Hardwood Floor Entire ML*Fully Finished Walkout Basement w/4th BR (Den) & 3rd Full Bath*Deck*Large Fully Fenced Backyard*Updated Bathrooms*3 BR+Den & 3.5 Bath*Good size Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE have any available units?
7842 THOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annandale, VA
.
What amenities does 7842 THOR DRIVE have?
Some of 7842 THOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7842 THOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7842 THOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7842 THOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7842 THOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7842 THOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7842 THOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7842 THOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7842 THOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7842 THOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7842 THOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7842 THOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
