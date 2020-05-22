All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7531 ROYCE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7531 ROYCE COURT
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

7531 ROYCE COURT

7531 Royce Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7531 Royce Court, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Available Immediately for Rent - 4BD/2 full/2half BA single family home on a quiet cul-du-sac in Annandale, VA. Coming in from the front porch, you~re greeted by an inviting family room featuring a gas fireplace and french door access to the back deck. Opposite the family room is a bright formal dining room with hardwood floors continuing into the kitchen. Recently updated custom kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and an island with plenty of storage space. Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including the Master Suite with a dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom. Finished lower level has a recreation room with access to the backyard, a fireplace, a bedroom, and a half bathroom - perfect for guests! Outside is a huge multi-level 1,000 sqft wrap around deck sitting over a fenced-in backyard, ideal for entertaining. The backyard also has one large storage shed, and one electrified workshed with AC. The laundry room is on the lower level with a new washer & dryer and a second fridge/freezer. Driveway is large enough for 2 cars. Located in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to the Annandale Community Park, I-495, and a short drive to Dunn Loring Metro and the Mosaic District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7531 ROYCE COURT have any available units?
7531 ROYCE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7531 ROYCE COURT have?
Some of 7531 ROYCE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7531 ROYCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7531 ROYCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7531 ROYCE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7531 ROYCE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7531 ROYCE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7531 ROYCE COURT offers parking.
Does 7531 ROYCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7531 ROYCE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7531 ROYCE COURT have a pool?
No, 7531 ROYCE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7531 ROYCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7531 ROYCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7531 ROYCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7531 ROYCE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7531 ROYCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7531 ROYCE COURT has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia