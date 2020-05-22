7531 ROYCE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Available Immediately for Rent - 4BD/2 full/2half BA single family home on a quiet cul-du-sac in Annandale, VA. Coming in from the front porch, you~re greeted by an inviting family room featuring a gas fireplace and french door access to the back deck. Opposite the family room is a bright formal dining room with hardwood floors continuing into the kitchen. Recently updated custom kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and an island with plenty of storage space. Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including the Master Suite with a dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom. Finished lower level has a recreation room with access to the backyard, a fireplace, a bedroom, and a half bathroom - perfect for guests! Outside is a huge multi-level 1,000 sqft wrap around deck sitting over a fenced-in backyard, ideal for entertaining. The backyard also has one large storage shed, and one electrified workshed with AC. The laundry room is on the lower level with a new washer & dryer and a second fridge/freezer. Driveway is large enough for 2 cars. Located in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to the Annandale Community Park, I-495, and a short drive to Dunn Loring Metro and the Mosaic District.