Available to move in now. Very well-maintained 1 car garage TH with walking distance to Thomas Jefferson high school. Hardwood floor in main floor. Granite counter top, upgraded kitchen cabinet, new refrigerator. First time for rent. Furniture can be stayed or removed from property based on tenant need. Please refer to doc in listing to submit rental application.