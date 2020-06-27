All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 4416 ISLAND PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4416 ISLAND PLACE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

4416 ISLAND PLACE

4416 Island Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4416 Island Place, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath terrace level condo in the heart of Annandale. Many updates in this large, open home with hardwood floors throughout living room, dining area & bedrooms. Very well cared for and move-in ready!! Washer and dryer in home. Patio overlooks treed common area, very private. Enjoy the community pool and all of the local restaurants and shopping. Extra storage in the same level. Inside beltway; Nearby bus to Pentagon. Heating, air conditioning, gas & water included in rent, Tenant pays "plug-ins" electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have any available units?
4416 ISLAND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have?
Some of 4416 ISLAND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 ISLAND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4416 ISLAND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 ISLAND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4416 ISLAND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE offer parking?
No, 4416 ISLAND PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4416 ISLAND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4416 ISLAND PLACE has a pool.
Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4416 ISLAND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 ISLAND PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 ISLAND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4416 ISLAND PLACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia