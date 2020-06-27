4416 ISLAND PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath terrace level condo in the heart of Annandale. Many updates in this large, open home with hardwood floors throughout living room, dining area & bedrooms. Very well cared for and move-in ready!! Washer and dryer in home. Patio overlooks treed common area, very private. Enjoy the community pool and all of the local restaurants and shopping. Extra storage in the same level. Inside beltway; Nearby bus to Pentagon. Heating, air conditioning, gas & water included in rent, Tenant pays "plug-ins" electricity.