4002 CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground tennis court

Location Location, minutes to beltway/395! 2200 sq ft 3 lvl 3 br 2.55 ba colonial TH with updated eat in kitchen w black appliances, white cabinetry, separate drm, step down living room with fpl, gorgeous hardwood floors LL finished basement with french doors to deck overlooking woods. New carpet/linoleum Large master w master ba, walk in closets. Double closets in 2nd br. Replaced carpet. Gas heat/hw. Freshly painted. minimum 1 year leaseHouse backs to Hummer Road Park with playground, tennis courts, nature center and fields.