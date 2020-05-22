All apartments in Annandale
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

4002 CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVE

4002 Championship Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Championship Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Location Location, minutes to beltway/395! 2200 sq ft 3 lvl 3 br 2.55 ba colonial TH with updated eat in kitchen w black appliances, white cabinetry, separate drm, step down living room with fpl, gorgeous hardwood floors LL finished basement with french doors to deck overlooking woods. New carpet/linoleum Large master w master ba, walk in closets. Double closets in 2nd br. Replaced carpet. Gas heat/hw. Freshly painted. minimum 1 year leaseHouse backs to Hummer Road Park with playground, tennis courts, nature center and fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

