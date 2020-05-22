All apartments in Annandale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.

3906 Sleepy Hollow Road · (703) 307-5091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE. *Main level has hardwood floors, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Extensive Maple Cabinets, Dbl Door Refrig with Ice Maker, - Small Master Bedroom with Ensuite Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Full Bath.*Lower level has 4th Bedroom, Full Bath with double vanity and Jetted Tub, Den with closet, 2 windows, Rec Room with tiled floor opens to back yard, Washer Dryer & Laundry Sink in super large laundry room, Utility Room with good storage space. Lower Level is ideal for Au Pair or In-Law Suite!! *Spacious and private yard (1/2 acre, mowing provided). Driveway parks multiple cars + 1 Car Garage. Breezeway with space for sitting area connects to Garage. **LISTING AGENT HAS VIDEO TOUR OF HOME**

Property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc.

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor Call or text Robert at 703 307-5091 c.
Licensed in Virginia
Better Homes & Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va 22046

(RLNE5780719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have any available units?
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have?
Some of 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have a pool?
No, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
