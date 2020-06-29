3606 Annandale Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room

House Sharing in Single Family Home on Gallows Rd:



Availability: July 1st (Earlier move in possible).



Total Rent: $1100 per month.

Security Deposit: $700. It will be returned on vacating the place provided no damages to the property.

THIS IS FOR 1 OCCUPANT ONLY. IF YOU STILL INQUIRE ABOUT A COUPLE THEN BE READY TO PAY HIGHER RENT.



Lease Terms: Minimum 6 months then month to month.

1 month notice required before vacating the room after 6 months.



About the room:

The master bedroom suite is on the 2nd floor of this single family house. It is furnished with queen bed, desk, chair etc. It can be furnished or unfurnished if you want. It has lots of space for your own furniture. 3 closets in the room. Very open floor plan and very spacious. 3 Windows makes the room bright.

Entry to the room is from side of the house (as shown in the video) so you get a semi private entrance.



Bathroom: Private bathroom with standing stall in the room.



Video of the room: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASrygh-1JU

(Furniture is different now than the one shown in the video)



Video of the common area of the house: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cExXqf8w2Ck



About the house:

House has high speed internet/WiFi with 1GB connection.

Very spacious house with hardwood flooring throughout the house. Nice living/family room with skylight, built-ins and fire place.

Main level living room, kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer are shared with other renters.

No sharing of refrigerator. No sharing of bathroom in the house. Everyone gets their own individual refrigerator in the kitchen.

House has regular pest control service so it is pest free. You must clean after yourself to keep the house clean and bug free.



Documents: Income proof, copy of driver's license and security deposit of $700 required along with the application form before signing the lease. Background check will be run.



Parking: You get 1 designated parking spot in the covered garage.

Your guests must park on the street parking available a block away from the house.



Current Renters: 3 professional people M and F working full time. Monday-Friday, 8-4 job.



Candidate:

-- Looking to rent rooms to working professionals or students with steady job and active life style.

-- Looking for like minded people to share a homely and safe place. Someone who is considerate to others.

-- Pay rent on time.

-- Keep good care of the house and keep it clean and quiet.

-- Light drinker preferred.

-- Non smokers only. No smoking allowed in or outside of the house premise.

-- No drugs at all.

-- No pets at all.



Public Transportation:

-- Bus 3A to East Falls Church/ Rosslyn metro stations outside the house.

-- Bus 401/402 to Tysons Corner / Franconia metro stations round the corner of Gallows road, Annandale road and Hummer road.



Location: House is located near the intersection of Gallows road, Annandale road and Hummer road in Falls Church/ Annandale.



Proximity to local area:



-- 1.5 miles (5 minutes) from I495 N and S, I495 N express exits.

-- 2 miles (7 minutes) from I66 exits.

-- 1.7 miles (5 minutes) from Inova Fairfax hospital.

-- 2.4 miles (10 minutes) from Mosaic District area: Target, Xport gym, H Mart, Mom's organic, Angelika movie theater, Cava Mezze Grill

Chipotle, Noodles and Co, Four sisters Vietnamese restaurant, Matchbox, etc.

-- 3.3 miles (11 minutes) to Dunn Loring - Merrifield metro station

-- 6.3 miles (15 minutes) to East Falls Church metro station.

-- 3 miles (9 minutes) NoVA Annandale campus.

-- 7.2 miles (18 minutes) GMU Fairfax.

-- 3.7 miles (12 minutes) to Seven Corners and Eden Center.

-- 6 miles (16 minutes) to Tysons Corner.

-- 6.6 miles (16 minutes) to Ballston.

-- 1.2 miles (5 minutes) from Little River Turnpike and Korean area with lots of restaurants, groceries, shopping, Aldi, Safeway, Giant, HMart etc.

-- 10 miles (20 minutes) to DC.