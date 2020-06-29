All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 3606 Annandale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
3606 Annandale Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

3606 Annandale Rd

3606 Annandale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3606 Annandale Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
House Sharing in Single Family Home on Gallows Rd:

Availability: July 1st (Earlier move in possible).

Total Rent: $1100 per month.
Security Deposit: $700. It will be returned on vacating the place provided no damages to the property.
THIS IS FOR 1 OCCUPANT ONLY. IF YOU STILL INQUIRE ABOUT A COUPLE THEN BE READY TO PAY HIGHER RENT.

Lease Terms: Minimum 6 months then month to month.
1 month notice required before vacating the room after 6 months.

About the room:
The master bedroom suite is on the 2nd floor of this single family house. It is furnished with queen bed, desk, chair etc. It can be furnished or unfurnished if you want. It has lots of space for your own furniture. 3 closets in the room. Very open floor plan and very spacious. 3 Windows makes the room bright.
Entry to the room is from side of the house (as shown in the video) so you get a semi private entrance.

Bathroom: Private bathroom with standing stall in the room.

Video of the room: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iASrygh-1JU
(Furniture is different now than the one shown in the video)

Video of the common area of the house: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cExXqf8w2Ck

About the house:
House has high speed internet/WiFi with 1GB connection.
Very spacious house with hardwood flooring throughout the house. Nice living/family room with skylight, built-ins and fire place.
Main level living room, kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer are shared with other renters.
No sharing of refrigerator. No sharing of bathroom in the house. Everyone gets their own individual refrigerator in the kitchen.
House has regular pest control service so it is pest free. You must clean after yourself to keep the house clean and bug free.

Documents: Income proof, copy of driver's license and security deposit of $700 required along with the application form before signing the lease. Background check will be run.

Parking: You get 1 designated parking spot in the covered garage.
Your guests must park on the street parking available a block away from the house.

Current Renters: 3 professional people M and F working full time. Monday-Friday, 8-4 job.

Candidate:
-- Looking to rent rooms to working professionals or students with steady job and active life style.
-- Looking for like minded people to share a homely and safe place. Someone who is considerate to others.
-- Pay rent on time.
-- Keep good care of the house and keep it clean and quiet.
-- Light drinker preferred.
-- Non smokers only. No smoking allowed in or outside of the house premise.
-- No drugs at all.
-- No pets at all.

Public Transportation:
-- Bus 3A to East Falls Church/ Rosslyn metro stations outside the house.
-- Bus 401/402 to Tysons Corner / Franconia metro stations round the corner of Gallows road, Annandale road and Hummer road.

Location: House is located near the intersection of Gallows road, Annandale road and Hummer road in Falls Church/ Annandale.

Proximity to local area:

-- 1.5 miles (5 minutes) from I495 N and S, I495 N express exits.
-- 2 miles (7 minutes) from I66 exits.
-- 1.7 miles (5 minutes) from Inova Fairfax hospital.
-- 2.4 miles (10 minutes) from Mosaic District area: Target, Xport gym, H Mart, Mom's organic, Angelika movie theater, Cava Mezze Grill
Chipotle, Noodles and Co, Four sisters Vietnamese restaurant, Matchbox, etc.
-- 3.3 miles (11 minutes) to Dunn Loring - Merrifield metro station
-- 6.3 miles (15 minutes) to East Falls Church metro station.
-- 3 miles (9 minutes) NoVA Annandale campus.
-- 7.2 miles (18 minutes) GMU Fairfax.
-- 3.7 miles (12 minutes) to Seven Corners and Eden Center.
-- 6 miles (16 minutes) to Tysons Corner.
-- 6.6 miles (16 minutes) to Ballston.
-- 1.2 miles (5 minutes) from Little River Turnpike and Korean area with lots of restaurants, groceries, shopping, Aldi, Safeway, Giant, HMart etc.
-- 10 miles (20 minutes) to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Annandale Rd have any available units?
3606 Annandale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3606 Annandale Rd have?
Some of 3606 Annandale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Annandale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Annandale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Annandale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Annandale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3606 Annandale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Annandale Rd offers parking.
Does 3606 Annandale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 Annandale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Annandale Rd have a pool?
No, 3606 Annandale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Annandale Rd have accessible units?
No, 3606 Annandale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Annandale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Annandale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Annandale Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3606 Annandale Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia