/
/
/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
210 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Alexandria, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
66 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
41 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
46 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:27pm
18 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
45 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Northeast Alexandria
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,355
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
955 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
830 sqft
Near Crystal City shopping and conveniently located close to Reagan National Airport. Pet-friendly apartments offer a pool, internet cafe and a coffee bar. Recent renovated units include hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
42 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
29 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Holmes Run Pkwy #1608
5500 Holmes Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom unit at Place One in Alexandria - One bedroom with laminate floors in living room, kitchen with granite counters, washer/dryer in unit. 16th floor with Alexandria view. Convenient location near 395, Landmark and Old Town.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town North
801 N Pitt St Unit 505
801 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,400
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in Alexandria VA within walking distance to the Braddok RD Metro Station is this cute as can be unfurnished studio apartment available July 6th! The unit was recently renovated and all the kitchen appliances are brand new!! The location is
Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlexandria 3 BedroomsAlexandria Accessible ApartmentsAlexandria Apartments under $1,300Alexandria Apartments under $1,400Alexandria Apartments under $1,600Alexandria Apartments with BalconyAlexandria Apartments with GarageAlexandria Apartments with GymAlexandria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlexandria Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Apartments with PoolAlexandria Apartments with Washer-DryerAlexandria Cheap PlacesAlexandria Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlexandria Furnished ApartmentsAlexandria Luxury PlacesAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments