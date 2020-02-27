All apartments in West Jordan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

8171 S 2470 W

8171 2470 West · (801) 655-2449
Location

8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT 84088
Mountain Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8171 S 2470 W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2273 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features:
- Recently Remodeled Interior
- Large Master Bedroom with French Doors
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Huge Master Bathroom
- Large Windows - Lots of Natural Light!
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Great Neighborhood
- Centrally Located
- Beautiful Fenced Yard
- Awesome Patio Space

4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1,888 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,795
Security Deposit $1,795

Utilities:
Tenant Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: 2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking

Appliances: Stainless Steel Electric Stove, Stainless Steel Microwave, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3414787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8171 S 2470 W have any available units?
8171 S 2470 W has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8171 S 2470 W have?
Some of 8171 S 2470 W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8171 S 2470 W currently offering any rent specials?
8171 S 2470 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8171 S 2470 W pet-friendly?
No, 8171 S 2470 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 8171 S 2470 W offer parking?
Yes, 8171 S 2470 W does offer parking.
Does 8171 S 2470 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8171 S 2470 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8171 S 2470 W have a pool?
No, 8171 S 2470 W does not have a pool.
Does 8171 S 2470 W have accessible units?
No, 8171 S 2470 W does not have accessible units.
Does 8171 S 2470 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8171 S 2470 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 8171 S 2470 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8171 S 2470 W does not have units with air conditioning.
