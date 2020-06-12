/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washington, UT
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1523 sqft
Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1255 Overland Trails
1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
938 N Sandy Talus Dr.
938 N Sandy Talus Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1760 sqft
Brand new in Arroya - This unit has everything and it is all new. Nice large great room, split master bedroom, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring, 3 car garage, professional landscaping. Excellent location. Less than 5 minutes to the freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
304 Prickly Pear Dr.
304 Prickly Pear Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Nicely Remodeled Home on Prickley Pear Drive - Very nice, clean newly remodeled home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr
4006 S Sweet Escape Dr, Washington, UT
Brand New Home in Sugar Plumb - Amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home in Sugar Plumb. This home is brand new, never been lived in. Very Spacious living area and yard. Yard Care Included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/22/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 East Arroweed Way
272 Arrowweed Way, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1462 sqft
272 East Arroweed Way Available 06/30/20 Affordable Three Bedroom Home- Dogs allowed - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Enclosed Yard. Corner Lot, Dogs Negotiable with extra Deposit. Open Floor Plan. Upgraded Flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
257 West Green Jade Drive
257 W Green Jade Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1750 sqft
Beautiful New Home in Brio! - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious Three Bedroom home in Brio. Gourmet Kitchen. Floor Outlet, Nickel Fixtures, Upgraded Carpets, Cabinets, Paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1317 sqft
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1815 N Overland Trails
1815 Overland Trails Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1653 sqft
1815 N Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 Home available in Coral Canyon! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,653 square feet and located in Coral Canyon! Coral Canyon amenities include pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a community
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2528 South 350 West
2528 South 350 West, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1500 sqft
2528 South 350 West Available 07/10/20 Home in Washington Fields - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. 12 Month Lease. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
1011 North Sun Down Drive
1011 N Sundown Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Beautiful home in Ventena - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Community Pool. Newer Flooring and Paint. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
134 W. Harvest lane
134 Harvest Ln, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Washington Fields home - Super clean 3 bed plus den, 2 ba, double garage. Fully landscaped. Yard maintenance included. Split master plan. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2001885)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
355 W 200 S Unit 123
355 West 200 South, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2018 4 bed 2.5 bath Town Home in St. George. Roomy home with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops nice cabinets, Tile floors, walk in shower and separate tub unit in master bath, ceiling fans, great location near shopping.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
265 N Tee Loop
265 Tee Loop, Washington, UT
Beautiful Home With Great Views Of The Red Mountains and Close To Golfing - This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home located near the Green Springs Golfing Community and shopping.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
387 Omni Lane
387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
171 E Gold Bullion Way
171 Gold Bullion Way, Washington, UT
PET-FRIENDLY Home in Treasure Valley area! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Treasure Valley. Home offers nice open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite, tile, wood blinds, large laundry room, and so much more. Fully fenced yard with RV parking.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
1026 W 1100 N
1026 Broadstone Court, Washington, UT
1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1930 Respite Lane
1930 E Respite Ln, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
1930 Respite Lane Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Professionally Decorated Town Home For Rent - This newer professionally decorated beautiful Washington home located of Washington Parkway. This home comes fully decorated and furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
636 N 2000 E
636 North 2000 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1652 sqft
636 N 2000 E Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - Beautiful well maintained pet-friendly home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, conveniently located near shopping and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
790 North 2720 East 30
790 North 2720 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
790 North 2720 East 30 Available 07/15/20 Hawk Hollow Townhome #30 - *PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT* Cute townhome located near Costco with a 1-car garage, fenced backyard, includes yard care! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835549)
