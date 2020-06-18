3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive

Amenities

putting green granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub

** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom

2 bathrooms

3 car garage

2,480 sq. ft.

Built in 2005

Upgraded home with granite, water softner & R/O system and AC in 3rd car garage

Includes Coral Canyon HOA amenities

Clubhouse, Pool and Weight Room

Walking trails throughout the community

Fully landscaped with putting green, fire pit and built-in outdoor kitchen

Includes landscaping

Option to rent fully furnished or without furniture

Available Now

Security Deposit $2,050

1 year lease

No Pets / No Smoking

Credit Check Required

Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com

Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old

For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George

Cell: 435-632-0248



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851977)