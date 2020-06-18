3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive

Amenities
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom
2 bathrooms
3 car garage
2,480 sq. ft.
Built in 2005
Upgraded home with granite, water softner & R/O system and AC in 3rd car garage
Includes Coral Canyon HOA amenities
Clubhouse, Pool and Weight Room
Walking trails throughout the community
Fully landscaped with putting green, fire pit and built-in outdoor kitchen
Includes landscaping
Option to rent fully furnished or without furniture
Available Now
Security Deposit $2,050
1 year lease
No Pets / No Smoking
Credit Check Required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George
Cell: 435-632-0248
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851977)