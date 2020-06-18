All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive

3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT 84780
Coral Canyon

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom
2 bathrooms
3 car garage
2,480 sq. ft.
Built in 2005
Upgraded home with granite, water softner & R/O system and AC in 3rd car garage
Includes Coral Canyon HOA amenities
Clubhouse, Pool and Weight Room
Walking trails throughout the community
Fully landscaped with putting green, fire pit and built-in outdoor kitchen
Includes landscaping
Option to rent fully furnished or without furniture
Available Now
Security Deposit $2,050
1 year lease
No Pets / No Smoking
Credit Check Required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George
Cell: 435-632-0248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

