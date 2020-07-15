All apartments in Washington
1742 Firerock Circle

Location

1742 Firerock Circle, Washington, UT 84780
Coral Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1742 Firerock Circle Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CORAL CANYON HOME -

4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in Coral Canyon. Large kitchen with high end appliances. Has a fireplace, washer/dryer included, high ceilings and large rooms. 3 car garage.

Back yard is large with a waterfall and built in BBQ.

Pets are welcome with additional $50/mo pet rent per pet and a Pet Deposit as long as they are no larger than a medium breed dog.

Tenant is responsible for maintaining/up keep of beautiful landscape.

Amenities include pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

12 Month Renewable Lease
Tenant responsible for utilities.
Gas: Dominion Energy
Electric: Washington City

No smoking.

Please apply through the website: preferredstgeorge.com

Move-In Requirements Include: 1st month's rent, Security deposit, Utilities put in tenant's name.

*Please note: It is required, to rent from PPM, to have a Tenant Liability Insurance policy & ENC included with the rent. This cost is $18/mo., in addition to rent, and protects our tenants from accidental damage to the property & in emergencies.

(RLNE2051009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Firerock Circle have any available units?
1742 Firerock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, UT.
What amenities does 1742 Firerock Circle have?
Some of 1742 Firerock Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Firerock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Firerock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Firerock Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Firerock Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Firerock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Firerock Circle offers parking.
Does 1742 Firerock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 Firerock Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Firerock Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1742 Firerock Circle has a pool.
Does 1742 Firerock Circle have accessible units?
No, 1742 Firerock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Firerock Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Firerock Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Firerock Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Firerock Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
