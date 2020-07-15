Amenities
1742 Firerock Circle Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CORAL CANYON HOME -
4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in Coral Canyon. Large kitchen with high end appliances. Has a fireplace, washer/dryer included, high ceilings and large rooms. 3 car garage.
Back yard is large with a waterfall and built in BBQ.
Pets are welcome with additional $50/mo pet rent per pet and a Pet Deposit as long as they are no larger than a medium breed dog.
Tenant is responsible for maintaining/up keep of beautiful landscape.
Amenities include pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
12 Month Renewable Lease
Tenant responsible for utilities.
Gas: Dominion Energy
Electric: Washington City
No smoking.
Please apply through the website: preferredstgeorge.com
Move-In Requirements Include: 1st month's rent, Security deposit, Utilities put in tenant's name.
*Please note: It is required, to rent from PPM, to have a Tenant Liability Insurance policy & ENC included with the rent. This cost is $18/mo., in addition to rent, and protects our tenants from accidental damage to the property & in emergencies.
(RLNE2051009)