Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

1742 Firerock Circle Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CORAL CANYON HOME -



4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in Coral Canyon. Large kitchen with high end appliances. Has a fireplace, washer/dryer included, high ceilings and large rooms. 3 car garage.



Back yard is large with a waterfall and built in BBQ.



Pets are welcome with additional $50/mo pet rent per pet and a Pet Deposit as long as they are no larger than a medium breed dog.



Tenant is responsible for maintaining/up keep of beautiful landscape.



Amenities include pool, fitness center and clubhouse.



12 Month Renewable Lease

Tenant responsible for utilities.

Gas: Dominion Energy

Electric: Washington City



No smoking.



Please apply through the website: preferredstgeorge.com



Move-In Requirements Include: 1st month's rent, Security deposit, Utilities put in tenant's name.



*Please note: It is required, to rent from PPM, to have a Tenant Liability Insurance policy & ENC included with the rent. This cost is $18/mo., in addition to rent, and protects our tenants from accidental damage to the property & in emergencies.



(RLNE2051009)