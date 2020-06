Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

PET-FRIENDLY Home in Treasure Valley area! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Treasure Valley. Home offers nice open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite, tile, wood blinds, large laundry room, and so much more. Fully fenced yard with RV parking.



Pet-Friendly

No Smoking



$35 application fee per adult

Each adult over 18 years old must fill out an application

All applications are online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/



(RLNE5652480)