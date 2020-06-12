/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. George, UT
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1 Unit Available
1973 W 1940 N
1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1578 sqft
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home Located in the Ironwood community in St.
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).
1 Unit Available
636 N 2000 E
636 North 2000 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1652 sqft
636 N 2000 E Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - Beautiful well maintained pet-friendly home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, conveniently located near shopping and schools.
Bloomington Hills
1 Unit Available
393 Vermillion Ave
393 Vermillion Avenue, St. George, UT
393 Vermillion Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath Home For Rent - Are you ready to have your breath taken away by one of the best views in St. George? Beautiful, updated home has views from snow canyon, downtown St.
Bloomington Hills South
1 Unit Available
1108 Catalpa Cir
1108 Catalpa Cir, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1108 Catalpa Cir Available 06/29/20 Desirable 4-Bedroom and 2-Bathroom Home in Bloomington Hills - This is a desirable 4-bedroom and 2-bathroom home with a 2-car garage in Bloomington Hills near Bloomington Hills Park.
1 Unit Available
1022 E 600 S A
1022 East 600 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, Great location! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, is conveniently located behind Harmons. Two car garage, close to the University, walkable distance to shopping and eating establishments.
1 Unit Available
790 North 2720 East 30
790 North 2720 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
790 North 2720 East 30 Available 07/15/20 Hawk Hollow Townhome #30 - *PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT* Cute townhome located near Costco with a 1-car garage, fenced backyard, includes yard care! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835549)
1 Unit Available
777 S 400 E #71
777 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1470 sqft
777 S 400 E #71 Available 06/26/20 Spacious Townhome in Downtown St. George! - This home is in Downtown St. George! Conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping, city pool, and the hospital.
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
225 N. Country Lane #44 Available 06/15/20 Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
1 Unit Available
1474 W 1040 N #1
1474 West 1040 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1132 sqft
1474 W 1040 N #1 Available 06/17/20 3 bedroom 2 bath condo available - Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom condo with updated carpet and paint. Has a fenced in, personal patio in the back. Conveniently located to schools and shopping.
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3458 Chaparral Drive
3458 Chaparral Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
3458 Chaparral Drive Available 07/10/20 Bloomington Townhome - Spacious townhome in Bloomington with a 2-car garage, fenced in courtyard, stainless steel appliances, includes fridge, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV & yard care! No Pets
1 Unit Available
1167 East 400 South 2
1167 East 400 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
1167 East 400 South 2 Available 07/13/20 Sky Hawk Townhome - Cute townhome close to DSU, includes a 1 car garage, washer and dryer, water, yard care, and access to community pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831263)
Bloomington Hills South
1 Unit Available
3127 S Relic Ridge Dr
3127 S Relic Ridge Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1644 sqft
Nearly New 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage - River & Brigham - Make this beautiful 3 Bed - 2.5 bath - 2 car garage town home yours! It is located in Little Valley near Brigham Rd. & River Rd. in Saint George and is available for immediate move in.
1 Unit Available
184 N 2790 E
184 North 2790 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
Newly REMODEL Home! - A beautiful remodel home with 3 beds 2 baths 2 Car garage Near shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools. All adults over 18 much fill out their own applications Application found at utah1st.com/vacancies (RLNE5803143)
1 Unit Available
575 S. 1100 E. #28
575 South 1100 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhome, Great location!! - Comfortable 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome, with open concept living, open feel with ample natural light. This townhome sits in a quiet neighborhood located behind SkyWest.
Hidden Valley Townhomes
1 Unit Available
3439 Barcelona #45
3439 S Barcelona Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Hidden Valley - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is located in Hidden Valley. This townhome features an open floor plan with large kitchen and pantry. Nice size bedrooms and bathrooms, perfect for a family.
1 Unit Available
1082 N 1550 W #3
1082 North 1550 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1524 sqft
1082 N 1550 W #3 Available 06/24/20 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great location of St. George. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and food more private yard and a two-car garage.
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
922 W Bloomington Drive
922 Bloomington Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
922 W Bloomington Drive Available 06/15/20 Bloomington Gardens Townhome on the Golf Course!! - This townhome is in a highly prized area in Bloomington Garden Townhomes. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001
1845 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001 Available 08/17/20 Fully Furnished Condo Available - Come check out this amazing unit! 3 bed, 2 bath Las Palmas unit. This unit is located in the quietest area in Las Palmas.
Paradise Canyon
1 Unit Available
1532 N Dove Lane
1532 North Dove Lane, St. George, UT
1532 N Dove Lane Available 07/16/20 *** Exquisite home located in Paradise Canyon *** - 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage 2,193 sq. ft.
Downtown St. George
1 Unit Available
47 South 400 East Suite C
47 South 400 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting.
