Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)

855 West 1130 North Circle · (435) 628-1678
Location

855 West 1130 North Circle, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Furnished One Bedroom-Utilities Included. - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking.

Brand New, Never Lived in, Furnished One Bedroom. Very Spacious, and Open Floor Plan. Home is located on Red Hills Golf Course! Great open yard with evening shade. Granite counters, tile floors, Washer/Dryer. Utilities Included. Close to many amenities near downtown St. George.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
No Pets.
12 Month Lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have any available units?
855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have?
Some of 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) currently offering any rent specials?
855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) pet-friendly?
No, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) offer parking?
Yes, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) does offer parking.
Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have a pool?
No, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) does not have a pool.
Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have accessible units?
No, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) does not have accessible units.
Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita) does not have units with air conditioning.
