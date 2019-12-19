855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Spacious Furnished One Bedroom-Utilities Included. - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking.



Brand New, Never Lived in, Furnished One Bedroom. Very Spacious, and Open Floor Plan. Home is located on Red Hills Golf Course! Great open yard with evening shade. Granite counters, tile floors, Washer/Dryer. Utilities Included. Close to many amenities near downtown St. George.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

No Pets.

12 Month Lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5713039)