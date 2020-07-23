Amenities

730 W Sunfire Lane Available 08/07/20 New Construction! New Desert Color Community!! Grand Opening in February! - This beautiful home is an END UNIT! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths with an attached 2-car garage. This is a brand new townhome located in the Desert Color Community. Breathtaking views of the Southern Utah scenery. Desert Color is a master-planned community built around connectivity, community, and sustainability. It is a place where you will find the best of everything that Southern Utah has to offer. Located alongside I-15 and Southern Parkway, Desert Color will be built atop a 3,350-acre lot east of the interstate. It will feature residences, shopping, dining, entertainment, commercial, retail, hospitality, and recreation.



NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.



