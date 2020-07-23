All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 730 W Sunfire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
730 W Sunfire Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

730 W Sunfire Lane

730 W Sunfire Ln · (435) 294-3576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

730 W Sunfire Ln, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 730 W Sunfire Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
730 W Sunfire Lane Available 08/07/20 New Construction! New Desert Color Community!! Grand Opening in February! - This beautiful home is an END UNIT! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths with an attached 2-car garage. This is a brand new townhome located in the Desert Color Community. Breathtaking views of the Southern Utah scenery. Desert Color is a master-planned community built around connectivity, community, and sustainability. It is a place where you will find the best of everything that Southern Utah has to offer. Located alongside I-15 and Southern Parkway, Desert Color will be built atop a 3,350-acre lot east of the interstate. It will feature residences, shopping, dining, entertainment, commercial, retail, hospitality, and recreation.

NO PETS FIRM. NO SMOKING FIRM. 12+ MONTH LEASE FIRM.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 W Sunfire Lane have any available units?
730 W Sunfire Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 W Sunfire Lane have?
Some of 730 W Sunfire Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 W Sunfire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
730 W Sunfire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 W Sunfire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 730 W Sunfire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 730 W Sunfire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 730 W Sunfire Lane offers parking.
Does 730 W Sunfire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 W Sunfire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 W Sunfire Lane have a pool?
No, 730 W Sunfire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 730 W Sunfire Lane have accessible units?
No, 730 W Sunfire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 730 W Sunfire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 W Sunfire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 W Sunfire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 W Sunfire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 730 W Sunfire Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. George 3 Bedroom Apartments
St. George Apartments with BalconiesSt. George Apartments with Gyms
St. George Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clara, UTWashington, UTCedar City, UT
Hurricane, UTMesquite, NV
Enoch, UTIvins, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity