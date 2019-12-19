Rent Calculator
St. George, UT
/
600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304
600 North 2450 East
·
No Longer Available
Location
600 North 2450 East, St. George, UT 84790
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
clubhouse
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
SpringTree Gardens Condominium Studio - Clean studio apartment includes stove/oven, refrigerator. Amenities include on-site laundry room, swimming pool and Club House.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have any available units?
600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. George, UT
.
What amenities does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have?
Some of 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 currently offering any rent specials?
600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 pet-friendly?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. George
.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 offer parking?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not offer parking.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have a pool?
Yes, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 has a pool.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have accessible units?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not have units with air conditioning.
