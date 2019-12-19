All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304

600 North 2450 East · No Longer Available
Location

600 North 2450 East, St. George, UT 84790

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
clubhouse
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
SpringTree Gardens Condominium Studio - Clean studio apartment includes stove/oven, refrigerator. Amenities include on-site laundry room, swimming pool and Club House.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have any available units?
600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have?
Some of 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 currently offering any rent specials?
600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 pet-friendly?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 offer parking?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not offer parking.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have a pool?
Yes, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 has a pool.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have accessible units?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 N 2450 E, Unit 1304 does not have units with air conditioning.
