Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

5920 S Challenger Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Desert Canyon 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage available July 1st! - Amazing detached townhome available off the Southern Parkway in the highly desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood. This beautiful 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car home is beautiful and was built in 2019.



All 4 bedrooms are available upstairs, giving you a spacious family room and kitchen on the main floor. No more lugging laundry up and down the stairs with an upstairs laundry room with included washer and dryer! There is a fenced backyard and landscaping is included! Since this is a detached town home there are no shared interiors walls with neighbors. This house has new appliances, including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.



Take a video tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFRcdKEb51E

and a 3D tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vxVPEa8fj1x&brand=0



and then apply online at www.Cox.Rentals



No smoking, no vaping, no pets.



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same subdivision.



Zoned Schools (subject to change): ES: Riverside / IS: Washington Fields / MS: Crimson Cliffs / HS: Crimson Cliffs



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4923932)