Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5920 S Challenger Way

5920 S Challenger Way · (435) 414-4551
Location

5920 S Challenger Way, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5920 S Challenger Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5920 S Challenger Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Desert Canyon 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage available July 1st! - Amazing detached townhome available off the Southern Parkway in the highly desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood. This beautiful 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car home is beautiful and was built in 2019.

All 4 bedrooms are available upstairs, giving you a spacious family room and kitchen on the main floor. No more lugging laundry up and down the stairs with an upstairs laundry room with included washer and dryer! There is a fenced backyard and landscaping is included! Since this is a detached town home there are no shared interiors walls with neighbors. This house has new appliances, including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Take a video tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFRcdKEb51E
and a 3D tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vxVPEa8fj1x&brand=0

and then apply online at www.Cox.Rentals

No smoking, no vaping, no pets.

*Photos are of a similar unit in the same subdivision.

Zoned Schools (subject to change): ES: Riverside / IS: Washington Fields / MS: Crimson Cliffs / HS: Crimson Cliffs

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 S Challenger Way have any available units?
5920 S Challenger Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5920 S Challenger Way have?
Some of 5920 S Challenger Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 S Challenger Way currently offering any rent specials?
5920 S Challenger Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 S Challenger Way pet-friendly?
No, 5920 S Challenger Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 5920 S Challenger Way offer parking?
Yes, 5920 S Challenger Way does offer parking.
Does 5920 S Challenger Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 S Challenger Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 S Challenger Way have a pool?
No, 5920 S Challenger Way does not have a pool.
Does 5920 S Challenger Way have accessible units?
No, 5920 S Challenger Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 S Challenger Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 S Challenger Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 S Challenger Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 S Challenger Way does not have units with air conditioning.
