Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great Office Space in Downtown St. George - Office space available with roughly 1300 sqft on the 2nd floor. Recently updated. new paint, flooring, and bathrooms have been updated. Lots of windows all around for great lighting. Large covered patio/balcony area. 2 very large offices with built-in desks and shelving. 1 Regular sized office. 1 break room/kitchen area with stove and fridge. 1 Big reception area with deks built-in. 2 Bathrooms.



The building is located downtown just off of the Blvd and is close to shopping/retail/parks/other businesses.

Parking is located in front of the building or on the street area.



Please call Kyle at 435-619-8000 if you are interested.



(RLNE5153876)