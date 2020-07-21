All apartments in St. George
3369 East Tanoak Drive
3369 East Tanoak Drive

3369 E Tanoak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3369 E Tanoak Dr, St. George, UT 84790

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community- Pets Negotiable - 6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

This is a Gorgeous Newer Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped. Lovely Entry leads to Open Floor plan, Master Bath has Walk in Closet & Walk in Shower.

Close to New Schools. Pets Negotiable with extra deposit and rent. RV Parking Available.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.
Pet Rent $35.00

(RLNE4772991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have any available units?
3369 East Tanoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have?
Some of 3369 East Tanoak Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 East Tanoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3369 East Tanoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 East Tanoak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3369 East Tanoak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3369 East Tanoak Drive offers parking.
Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 East Tanoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have a pool?
No, 3369 East Tanoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3369 East Tanoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3369 East Tanoak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3369 East Tanoak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3369 East Tanoak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
