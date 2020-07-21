3369 East Tanoak Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community- Pets Negotiable - 6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage.



This is a Gorgeous Newer Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped. Lovely Entry leads to Open Floor plan, Master Bath has Walk in Closet & Walk in Shower.



Close to New Schools. Pets Negotiable with extra deposit and rent. RV Parking Available.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease.

Pet Rent $35.00



(RLNE4772991)