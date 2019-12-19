3340 East Tanoak Drive

Amenities
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community. - Fully Fenced Privacy Walls. Gorgeous Brand New Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped. Lovely Entry leads to Open Floor plan, Master Bath has Walk in Closet & Walk in Shower. Modern White Cabinets in Kitchen. Granite in Bathrooms. Quartz.
Close to New Schools. Pets Negotiable. RV Parking Available.
Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease
"Map is wrong so note that property location is between Lupine Drive and Marblewood Drive".
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5139285)