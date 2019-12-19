All apartments in St. George
3340 East Tanoak Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3340 East Tanoak Drive

3340 E Tanoak Dr · (435) 628-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3340 E Tanoak Dr, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3340 East Tanoak Drive · Avail. now

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3369 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community. - Fully Fenced Privacy Walls. Gorgeous Brand New Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped. Lovely Entry leads to Open Floor plan, Master Bath has Walk in Closet & Walk in Shower. Modern White Cabinets in Kitchen. Granite in Bathrooms. Quartz.

Close to New Schools. Pets Negotiable. RV Parking Available.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease

"Map is wrong so note that property location is between Lupine Drive and Marblewood Drive".

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5139285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have any available units?
3340 East Tanoak Drive has a unit available for $2,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have?
Some of 3340 East Tanoak Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 East Tanoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3340 East Tanoak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 East Tanoak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 East Tanoak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3340 East Tanoak Drive does offer parking.
Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 East Tanoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have a pool?
No, 3340 East Tanoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3340 East Tanoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 East Tanoak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 East Tanoak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 East Tanoak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
