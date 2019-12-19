All apartments in St. George
325 N Main Street #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

325 N Main Street #1

325 N Main St · No Longer Available
Location

325 N Main St, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown 2 bedroom / 1 bath Unit - Water included! - This charming single story complex has a 2 bedroom unit with newer flooring, carpeting, window blinds and lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer hook ups inside unit, two spacious bedrooms and a great size kitchen open to the dining / living room. Comes with a refrigerator, parking right in front of unit with a locking storage closet plus a paved patio area off the kitchen. Walking distance to Ancestor Square and all that Downtown St George has to offer. All electric unit.

NO PETS firm. NO smoking.

Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/

To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4453547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

