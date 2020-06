Amenities

3232 Relic Ridge Dr Available 08/01/20 Relic Ridge Townhome - This functional design comes equipped with granite counter tops, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Plenty of storage and open feel to this town home.



Perfect location in very popular Little Valley area, just off of South River Road.



No Smoking and No pets allowed.



All applicants over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application.

Application fee is $35.



