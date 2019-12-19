3127 S Relic Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nearly New 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage - River & Brigham - Make this beautiful 3 Bed - 2.5 bath - 2 car garage town home yours!

It is located in Little Valley near Brigham Rd. & River Rd. in Saint George and is available for immediate move in.



All 3 incredible bedrooms and the oversized laundry room are upstairs, giving you a spacious family room on the first floor. This house has new appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Make Instagram worthy food in its beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the large pantry!



Take a video tour online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1FRq7Pb6uU



Then online at www.ERA.rentals



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same subdivision.



No smoking, no vaping, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities.



Zoned Schools (subject to change): ES: Bloomington Hills / IS: Sunrise Ridge / MS: Desert Hills / HS: Desert Hills



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817635)