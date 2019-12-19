All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3127 S Relic Ridge Dr

3127 S Relic Ridge Dr · (435) 414-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3127 S Relic Ridge Dr, St. George, UT 84790
Bloomington Hills South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nearly New 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2 car garage - River & Brigham - Make this beautiful 3 Bed - 2.5 bath - 2 car garage town home yours!
It is located in Little Valley near Brigham Rd. & River Rd. in Saint George and is available for immediate move in.

All 3 incredible bedrooms and the oversized laundry room are upstairs, giving you a spacious family room on the first floor. This house has new appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Make Instagram worthy food in its beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the large pantry!

Take a video tour online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1FRq7Pb6uU

Then online at www.ERA.rentals

*Photos are of a similar unit in the same subdivision.

No smoking, no vaping, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

Zoned Schools (subject to change): ES: Bloomington Hills / IS: Sunrise Ridge / MS: Desert Hills / HS: Desert Hills

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have any available units?
3127 S Relic Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have?
Some of 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3127 S Relic Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3127 S Relic Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
