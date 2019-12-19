All apartments in St. George
St. George, UT
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:12 AM

280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218

280 S Luce Del Sol Dr · (435) 294-3576
Location

280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT 84770
Sunbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property!

Come and see the incredible views that await in this gorgeous condo in Bella Terrazza at Sunbrook. Bursting with upgrades, this home has everything. Washer & dryer included. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage, Cable and Yard Care as well as the use of the community pool/hot tub, clubhouse, and fitness room. Home also features master bedroom walk in closet, private balcony with incredible views, and underground parking garage with 2 dedicated parking spots right by the stairs.

Storage unit approx 10x12 in parking garage as well as washer and dryer included in rental of home.

Pet-friendly with extra $500 deposit per pet. Maximum of 2 pets, plus an additional $50/per pet/per month.

**minimum of 12 month lease.

Furniture in photos not included.

Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.

(RLNE3626480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

