Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property!



Come and see the incredible views that await in this gorgeous condo in Bella Terrazza at Sunbrook. Bursting with upgrades, this home has everything. Washer & dryer included. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Garbage, Cable and Yard Care as well as the use of the community pool/hot tub, clubhouse, and fitness room. Home also features master bedroom walk in closet, private balcony with incredible views, and underground parking garage with 2 dedicated parking spots right by the stairs.



Storage unit approx 10x12 in parking garage as well as washer and dryer included in rental of home.



Pet-friendly with extra $500 deposit per pet. Maximum of 2 pets, plus an additional $50/per pet/per month.



**minimum of 12 month lease.



Furniture in photos not included.



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com.



