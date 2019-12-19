All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 234 S 200 E #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
234 S 200 E #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

234 S 200 E #1

234 S 200 E · (435) 619-5336 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

234 S 200 E, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 S 200 E #1 · Avail. Jul 6

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St. George - WINTERHAVEN TOWNHOMES

Perfect little 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home

Perfectly located just 2 blocks from beautiful, large, white building in the middle of St. George. :-) Close to shopping, hospitals, schools, restaurants, and much more!

The home included private back patio, lots of storage in the one car garage.

Home includes most all furnishings and is ready for new great tenants today.

Application can be found on www.utah1st.com
Application fee is $35 per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2582211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 S 200 E #1 have any available units?
234 S 200 E #1 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 234 S 200 E #1 currently offering any rent specials?
234 S 200 E #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 S 200 E #1 pet-friendly?
No, 234 S 200 E #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 234 S 200 E #1 offer parking?
Yes, 234 S 200 E #1 does offer parking.
Does 234 S 200 E #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 S 200 E #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 S 200 E #1 have a pool?
No, 234 S 200 E #1 does not have a pool.
Does 234 S 200 E #1 have accessible units?
No, 234 S 200 E #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 234 S 200 E #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 S 200 E #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 S 200 E #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 S 200 E #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 234 S 200 E #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with ParkingSt. George Apartments with Pool
St. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hurricane, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity