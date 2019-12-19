2112 Legacy Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Legacy at Southgate Golf Course - Spacious home in the Legacy at Southgate Golf Course, 3 bedrooms plus den. Home is immaculate and backs to the golf course with amazing views. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, public transportation and freeway access, yet is tucked away just enough to offer peace and serenity. Yard maintenance is included. Community offers a great amenity package including both indoor and outdoor pools, clubhouse and tennis courts. Lease term to be 12 month lease.



