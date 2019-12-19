All apartments in St. George
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2112 Legacy Dr.

2112 Legacy Drive · (435) 627-5432
Location

2112 Legacy Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2112 Legacy Dr. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Legacy at Southgate Golf Course - Spacious home in the Legacy at Southgate Golf Course, 3 bedrooms plus den. Home is immaculate and backs to the golf course with amazing views. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, public transportation and freeway access, yet is tucked away just enough to offer peace and serenity. Yard maintenance is included. Community offers a great amenity package including both indoor and outdoor pools, clubhouse and tennis courts. Lease term to be 12 month lease.

(RLNE2741744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Legacy Dr. have any available units?
2112 Legacy Dr. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2112 Legacy Dr. have?
Some of 2112 Legacy Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Legacy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Legacy Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Legacy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Legacy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Legacy Dr. offer parking?
No, 2112 Legacy Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Legacy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Legacy Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Legacy Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Legacy Dr. has a pool.
Does 2112 Legacy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2112 Legacy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Legacy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Legacy Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Legacy Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Legacy Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
