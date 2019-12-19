All apartments in St. George
2027 E Knolls Dr

2027 Knolls Drive · (435) 673-4242
Location

2027 Knolls Drive, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2027 E Knolls Dr · Avail. now

$1,718

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2304 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Little Valley Home - MOVE IN BY APRIL 10TH AND RECEIVE $400 OFF MAY RENT

This beautiful Home has an open floor plan, a large great room with fireplace, and a formal living room. The open kitchen has Maple cabinets and granite countertops. There is a Private master suite & each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Upgrades include: Plantation shutters, Low maintenance yard, tile showers, waterfall, low-e windows, & Much more! Unfurnished. This property is also for sale. Whichever comes first.

+$250.00 lease initiation fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4111403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 E Knolls Dr have any available units?
2027 E Knolls Dr has a unit available for $1,718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2027 E Knolls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2027 E Knolls Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 E Knolls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 2027 E Knolls Dr offer parking?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2027 E Knolls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 E Knolls Dr have a pool?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2027 E Knolls Dr have accessible units?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 E Knolls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 E Knolls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 E Knolls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
