St. George, UT
1854 W. Stonebridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

1854 W. Stonebridge

1854 Stonebridge Dr
Location

1854 Stonebridge Dr, St. George, UT 84770
Stonebridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate Green Valley rambler will be available for lease at the end of August (with a possibility of later if needed for later move in.) This is a custom home with Granite, tile and high end wood finishes, fireplace etc. Amazing upgraded 3 bed/2 bath with den. Property comes with a quiet and private backyard. Extremely clean, safe neighborhood. Includes Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, disposal, central vac. All yard and lawns are maintained by HOA. Community includes access to Newly renovated Pool and Pickle ball courts through HOA. Close to great schools, shopping, golf and Tuacahn. Looking for long term tenants for 1-year lease min. Must be Non smoking, No pets. Rental Application with soft pull credit required. Drive by to see location please. Do not disturb tenant. Additional pics of interior can be forwarded. Shown by appt. only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 W. Stonebridge have any available units?
1854 W. Stonebridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 1854 W. Stonebridge have?
Some of 1854 W. Stonebridge's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 W. Stonebridge currently offering any rent specials?
1854 W. Stonebridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 W. Stonebridge pet-friendly?
No, 1854 W. Stonebridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1854 W. Stonebridge offer parking?
Yes, 1854 W. Stonebridge offers parking.
Does 1854 W. Stonebridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 W. Stonebridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 W. Stonebridge have a pool?
Yes, 1854 W. Stonebridge has a pool.
Does 1854 W. Stonebridge have accessible units?
No, 1854 W. Stonebridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 W. Stonebridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1854 W. Stonebridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 W. Stonebridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1854 W. Stonebridge has units with air conditioning.
