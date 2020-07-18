1854 W. Stonebridge

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Immaculate Green Valley rambler will be available for lease at the end of August (with a possibility of later if needed for later move in.) This is a custom home with Granite, tile and high end wood finishes, fireplace etc. Amazing upgraded 3 bed/2 bath with den. Property comes with a quiet and private backyard. Extremely clean, safe neighborhood. Includes Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, disposal, central vac. All yard and lawns are maintained by HOA. Community includes access to Newly renovated Pool and Pickle ball courts through HOA. Close to great schools, shopping, golf and Tuacahn. Looking for long term tenants for 1-year lease min. Must be Non smoking, No pets. Rental Application with soft pull credit required. Drive by to see location please. Do not disturb tenant. Additional pics of interior can be forwarded. Shown by appt. only.