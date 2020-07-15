Amenities

1764 W 680 S Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Green Valley Home! - Home is located in the Green Valley area of Saint George.



Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, an open floor plan with an extra deep garage (current tenant parked 4 cars!). His and her walk in closets as well as his and her shower heads. Large jetted tub. T.V. in the mirror in the master bedroom. NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS, just a nice quiet hillside.



Newly covered backyard with new grass and landscaping (not pictured). Just off of Dixie drive, close to world renowned hiking/biking trails, Zion National Park and Snow Canyon State Park. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a mix of young families and mature couples. Across the street to some of the nicest parks in Saint George and 15 minutes away from almost any area in Saint George. Two golf courses several blocks away.



Owner pays HOA fees and monthly landscaping. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Pets allowed! Pet deposit of $500 and Pet rent of $35 per month.



No SMOKING!



