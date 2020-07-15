All apartments in St. George
1764 W 680 S

1764 West 680 South · No Longer Available
Location

1764 West 680 South, St. George, UT 84770
Green Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1764 W 680 S Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Green Valley Home! - Home is located in the Green Valley area of Saint George.

Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, an open floor plan with an extra deep garage (current tenant parked 4 cars!). His and her walk in closets as well as his and her shower heads. Large jetted tub. T.V. in the mirror in the master bedroom. NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS, just a nice quiet hillside.

Newly covered backyard with new grass and landscaping (not pictured). Just off of Dixie drive, close to world renowned hiking/biking trails, Zion National Park and Snow Canyon State Park. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a mix of young families and mature couples. Across the street to some of the nicest parks in Saint George and 15 minutes away from almost any area in Saint George. Two golf courses several blocks away.

Owner pays HOA fees and monthly landscaping. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Pets allowed! Pet deposit of $500 and Pet rent of $35 per month.

No SMOKING!

Application can be found on www.utah1st.com
Application fee is $35 per person over 18 years old.

(RLNE4972913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 W 680 S have any available units?
1764 W 680 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
Is 1764 W 680 S currently offering any rent specials?
1764 W 680 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 W 680 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1764 W 680 S is pet friendly.
Does 1764 W 680 S offer parking?
Yes, 1764 W 680 S offers parking.
Does 1764 W 680 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 W 680 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 W 680 S have a pool?
No, 1764 W 680 S does not have a pool.
Does 1764 W 680 S have accessible units?
No, 1764 W 680 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 W 680 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1764 W 680 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1764 W 680 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1764 W 680 S does not have units with air conditioning.
