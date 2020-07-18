Amenities
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Furnished home in Sun River. 55+ age restriction. - Perfect partially furnished home located in the popular Sun River Golf Community.
Two bedroom. Two bath, plus office/den. 2.5 car garage perfect for your golf cart or extra storage.
Home includes SOME Furniture, flat screen TV, Top of the line appliances etc. Tenant will provide their own beds.
Owner asks for no nails in walls. Use pinstripes to hang pictures etc.
$35 application fee per adult.
No Smoking
55+ Community
Please apply on www.utah1st.com
No Cats Allowed
