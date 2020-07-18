Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Furnished home in Sun River. 55+ age restriction. - Perfect partially furnished home located in the popular Sun River Golf Community.



Two bedroom. Two bath, plus office/den. 2.5 car garage perfect for your golf cart or extra storage.



Home includes SOME Furniture, flat screen TV, Top of the line appliances etc. Tenant will provide their own beds.



Owner asks for no nails in walls. Use pinstripes to hang pictures etc.



$35 application fee per adult.

No Smoking

55+ Community



Please apply on www.utah1st.com



No Cats Allowed



