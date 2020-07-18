All apartments in St. George
Find more places like 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1386 W Summer Poppy Dr.

1386 Summer Poppy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. George
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1386 Summer Poppy Drive, St. George, UT 84790
Sun River

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Furnished home in Sun River. 55+ age restriction. - Perfect partially furnished home located in the popular Sun River Golf Community.

Two bedroom. Two bath, plus office/den. 2.5 car garage perfect for your golf cart or extra storage.

Home includes SOME Furniture, flat screen TV, Top of the line appliances etc. Tenant will provide their own beds.

Owner asks for no nails in walls. Use pinstripes to hang pictures etc.

$35 application fee per adult.
No Smoking
55+ Community

Please apply on www.utah1st.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2566225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have any available units?
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have?
Some of 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. offers parking.
Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. has a pool.
Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr
St. George, UT 84770

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 3 Bedrooms
St. George Apartments with BalconiesSt. George Apartments with Gyms
St. George Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Clara, UTWashington, UTCedar City, UT
Hurricane, UTMesquite, NV
Enoch, UTIvins, UT