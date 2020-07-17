1001 West Curly Hollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand New - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Town Home featuring 1735 sq. ft. of living space. The home includes beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout. Breakfast bar and a separate dining area for plenty of seating in the kitchen, and a walk-in pantry for all your storage needs! Upstairs laundry room where you need it the most, near your two guest rooms and master suite. Washer and Dryer Included. Pull straight into your 2-car garage, with a driveway roomy enough for company! Unit will have storage shelving in the garage and a water softener included.



Included:

Central Vac, Jetted Master Tub, Stainless Steel Appliances, Side-by-side Fridge, Tile Floor and Showers, Fully fenced patio, Private pool and Pavilion. No HOA fee charged.



No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-george-ut?lid=12588783



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5155490)