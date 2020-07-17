All apartments in St. George
St. George, UT
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive

1001 W Curly Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT 84770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand New - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Town Home featuring 1735 sq. ft. of living space. The home includes beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout. Breakfast bar and a separate dining area for plenty of seating in the kitchen, and a walk-in pantry for all your storage needs! Upstairs laundry room where you need it the most, near your two guest rooms and master suite. Washer and Dryer Included. Pull straight into your 2-car garage, with a driveway roomy enough for company! Unit will have storage shelving in the garage and a water softener included.

Included:
Central Vac, Jetted Master Tub, Stainless Steel Appliances, Side-by-side Fridge, Tile Floor and Showers, Fully fenced patio, Private pool and Pavilion. No HOA fee charged.

No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-george-ut?lid=12588783

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5155490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have any available units?
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 West Curly Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
