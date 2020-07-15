/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1086 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 12
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
674 West Meadow Drive
674 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
The Meadows Close to downtown Provo is the perfect combination of close downtown living and convenience. With brand-new construction and never-before-lived-in units, you could be first to claim a corner of this community as your Home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin South
700 S Meadow Dr
700 South 650 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Lovely 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condos in The Meadows in Provo. Modern Floor Plan and Perfect Location! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
199 E 730 N
199 E 730 N, Salem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1070 sqft
Brand New Salem Townhome! - New townhome with beautiful finishes is ready for you. Located in a great new community in Salem in a well maintained HOA you will not want to miss out on this one. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, with two car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
482/484 South 300 East - 482
482 South 300 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
974 sqft
Super cute lower level 2 BR, 1 BA apartment in downtown Provo. Updated kitchen, spacious living room with Fireplace. Two bedrooms and bathroom complete this darling apartment. No pets, no smokers/vapers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
105 West 400 South
105 West 400 South, Springville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
706 sqft
Highlight Features: - Spacious Kitchen & Living Room - Storage Space - Covered Parking - Bright & Open 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 706 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fork
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
2 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Lakeview
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1045 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
25 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
878 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1173 S 520 W BSMT
1173 South 520 West Street, Payson, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Cute and convenient Basement Apartment - This great budget-friendly basement apartment is conveniently located near the Payson temple and only a 5 minute drive to all the shops and amenities Payson has to offer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Hill
1533 South 125 East
1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
803 sqft
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
River Grove
1234 N 800 W
1234 North 800 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1234 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 2 Room Cottage in Provo - This is a fantastic two bedroom, one bath home on a large lot in North Provo. This home is close to everything, just minutes from downtown Provo and Orem. Located only 5 minutes from I-15.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Joaquin
494 100 North
494 East 100 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
907 sqft
Highlight Features: - Private Entrance - Great Neighborhood - Recently Renovated - Centrally Located - Near BYU - Beautiful Yard 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 907 sq.ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Dixon
880 W 300 N
880 West 300 North, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
This cozy apartment comes with a spacious living room, 2 lovely bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer, oven, and is cable ready. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 06/27/2020 Due to Hold Property: Security Deposit: $750.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301
1700 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
1700 S Sandhill Rd Bldg D #301 Available 08/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OREM!!! - You can't pass up on this incredible condo.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Joaquin
194 N 100 E
194 North 100 East, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Great Provo Home! - This darling two bedroom, one bath updated home has been well maintained and is located in a clean, quiet neighborhood in Provo. Includes refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Maeser
357 S State St #3 - (NEW)
357 South State Street, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
357 S State St #3 - (NEW) Available 07/31/20 Darling Canyon Village Town Home - Newer 2 bed 2.25 bath unfurnished townhome. Large dining room and kitchen areas. Master suite has large closet space. Small private patio in back.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
915 North 500 West #22
915 North 500 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
Very Nice Condo, Top Floor - 2 bd / 1 ba; 784 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1992, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher and is on the top floor. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
4 Blocks BYU private room/w bath/1 women contract.
577 North 100 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$465
BYU condo/1 women contracts/private room with bath Available 08/25/20 Private room in a BYU approved condo for women single students. Super nice and comfortable condo. Nice furniture. Water and Google fiber internet and parking included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
870 North 600 West
870 North 600 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
Cute basement apartment in NW Provo. Large living room with vintage kitchen and full bath. Fun tiled "sunroom" for covered storage for bikes and shoes. Minutes from 500 W and Freeway. No smokers/vapers, no pets.
1 of 23
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
888 600 West
888 North 600 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Similar Pages
Spanish Fork 2 BedroomsSpanish Fork 3 BedroomsSpanish Fork Apartments with BalconiesSpanish Fork Apartments with Garages
Spanish Fork Apartments with GymsSpanish Fork Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpanish Fork Apartments with ParkingSpanish Fork Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT